Pistons vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - March 29
The injury report for the Detroit Pistons (16-59) ahead of their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) currently features six players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29 from Paycom Center.
The Pistons' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 126-117 loss to the Bucks. Jaden Ivey scored 32 points in the Pistons' loss, leading the team.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Rodney McGruder
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|5.7
|2.3
|0.9
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1.0
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8.0
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6.0
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Ankle), Lindy Waters III: Out (Foot)
Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSDET
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Thunder give up.
- When it scores more than 116.5 points, Detroit is 11-10.
- The Pistons are scoring 107.0 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 3.7 fewer points than their average for the season (110.7).
- Detroit knocks down 11.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.0 on average.
- The Pistons score 107.9 points per 100 possessions (28th in league), while giving up 116.0 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).
Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-9.5
|228
