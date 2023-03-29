The injury report for the Detroit Pistons (16-59) ahead of their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) currently features six players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29 from Paycom Center.

The Pistons' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 126-117 loss to the Bucks. Jaden Ivey scored 32 points in the Pistons' loss, leading the team.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Rodney McGruder SG Out Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1.0 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8.0 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Ankle), Lindy Waters III: Out (Foot)

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSDET

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Thunder give up.

When it scores more than 116.5 points, Detroit is 11-10.

The Pistons are scoring 107.0 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 3.7 fewer points than their average for the season (110.7).

Detroit knocks down 11.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.0 on average.

The Pistons score 107.9 points per 100 possessions (28th in league), while giving up 116.0 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -9.5 228

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.