The Detroit Pistons (16-59) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and BSDET
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -11.5 231.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has played 36 games this season that finished with a point total above 231.5 points.
  • Detroit's outings this season have a 229.5-point average over/under, 2.0 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Detroit has put together a 33-42-0 record against the spread.
  • The Pistons have been victorious in 14, or 19.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has not won as an underdog of +475 or more on the moneyline this season in 12 games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 17.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pistons vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 42 55.3% 117.6 228.3 116.5 235.2 230.4
Pistons 36 48% 110.7 228.3 118.7 235.2 227.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has gone 1-9 in its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Pistons have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (17-19-0) than at home (16-23-0).
  • The Pistons put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Detroit has put together a 17-4 ATS record and an 11-10 overall record in games it scores more than 116.5 points.

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 45-30 0-0 43-33
Pistons 33-42 6-11 37-38

Pistons vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Pistons
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
25-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-4
24-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 11-10
116.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
20-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-18
18-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-27

