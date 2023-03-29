On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Detroit Pistons (16-59) will look to end a 10-game road skid when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET

BSOK and BSDET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 117.6 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 116.5 per contest to rank 20th in the NBA) and have a +82 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons put up 110.7 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 118.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -598 scoring differential and have been outscored by eight points per game.

These two teams average 228.3 points per game combined, 2.7 less than this game's total.

These teams give up 235.2 points per game combined, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 76 matchups with a spread this season.

Detroit is 32-41-2 ATS this year.

Pistons and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Thunder +80000 +50000 +550

