Killian Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pistons vs. Thunder - March 29
The Detroit Pistons, with Killian Hayes, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Below, we look at Hayes' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.
Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Thunder
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|9.9
|11.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|2.8
|3.1
|Assists
|7.5
|6.2
|7.7
|PRA
|24.5
|18.9
|22.5
|PR
|16.5
|12.7
|14.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.0
|0.4
Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Thunder
- This season, Killian Hayes has made 3.9 shots per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Hayes' Pistons average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Thunder are 20th in the league, giving up 116.5 points per game.
- Allowing 46.6 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the worst team in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Thunder are 17th in the NBA, conceding 25.8 per game.
- The Thunder allow 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.
Killian Hayes vs. the Thunder
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/7/2022
|17
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
