Jalen Duren will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Duren had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 126-117 loss versus the Bucks.

Now let's examine Duren's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 9.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.8 PRA 19.5 18.8 19.5 PR 18.5 17.6 17.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Duren's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Thunder

Duren is responsible for attempting 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

Duren's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.7 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 116.5 points per game.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the worst squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have conceded 25.8 per game, 17th in the NBA.

Jalen Duren vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 21 7 4 0 0 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Duren or any of his Pistons teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.