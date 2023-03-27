The Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) and the Detroit Pistons (16-58) are slated to meet on Monday at Little Caesars Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Killian Hayes are two players to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, March 27

Monday, March 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons fell to the Raptors on Friday, 118-97. Ivey scored a team-high 20 points (and chipped in eight assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 20 3 8 1 0 2 James Wiseman 14 4 1 0 1 0 Marvin Bagley III 14 9 0 0 0 0

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey gives the Pistons 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hayes is posting a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 37.3% of his shots from the field and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Duren is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 1.2 assists, making 63.5% of his shots from the field.

Marvin Bagley III is posting 12 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.

Cory Joseph is averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Wiseman 15.1 8.9 0.7 0.2 1.2 0.2 Killian Hayes 9.8 2.6 6.7 1.5 0.3 0.4 Cory Joseph 12.9 2.4 3.7 0.9 0.1 2.1 Jaden Ivey 11.7 2.6 5.5 0.3 0.2 1.3 Rodney McGruder 10.5 4 1.1 0.9 0.1 2.4

