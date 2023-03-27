As they prepare for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21), the Detroit Pistons (16-58) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons' last outing was a 118-97 loss to the Raptors on Friday. Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 20 points for the Pistons in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Cory Joseph PG Questionable Illness 6.4 1.6 3.4 Rodney McGruder SG Questionable Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (Knee), Goran Dragic: Questionable (Knee), Jrue Holiday: Out (Personal), Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf), Jae Crowder: Questionable (Calf)

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSWI

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons put up an average of 110.7 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.4 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Detroit is 14-16.

The Pistons are scoring 105.7 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is five fewer points than their average for the season (110.7).

Detroit hits 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 35% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 12 its opponents make, shooting 36% from deep.

The Pistons average 107.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in league), and concede 115.8 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -13 227.5

