Pistons vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-58) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on BSDET and BSWI. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.
Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-16.5
|233.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points in 33 of 74 games this season.
- The average total for Detroit's games this season is 229.3 points, 4.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Detroit is 32-42-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pistons vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|29
|39.2%
|116.7
|227.4
|112.4
|231
|227.1
|Pistons
|33
|44.6%
|110.7
|227.4
|118.6
|231
|227.7
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Over its past 10 contests, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall.
- In the Pistons' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.
- Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (17-19-0) than at home (15-23-0) this season.
- The Pistons score an average of 110.7 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Detroit is 21-9 against the spread and 14-16 overall.
Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|42-32
|1-0
|37-37
|Pistons
|32-42
|0-1
|36-38
Pistons vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Pistons
|116.7
|110.7
|9
|28
|25-6
|21-9
|28-3
|14-16
|112.4
|118.6
|8
|27
|25-9
|18-13
|30-4
|10-21
