The Detroit Pistons (16-58) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on BSDET and BSWI. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -16.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points in 33 of 74 games this season.
  • The average total for Detroit's games this season is 229.3 points, 4.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Detroit is 32-42-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.
  • Detroit has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 29 39.2% 116.7 227.4 112.4 231 227.1
Pistons 33 44.6% 110.7 227.4 118.6 231 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Over its past 10 contests, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall.
  • In the Pistons' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.
  • Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (17-19-0) than at home (15-23-0) this season.
  • The Pistons score an average of 110.7 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Detroit is 21-9 against the spread and 14-16 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 42-32 1-0 37-37
Pistons 32-42 0-1 36-38

Pistons vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Pistons
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
25-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-9
28-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-16
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
25-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-13
30-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.