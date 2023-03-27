The Detroit Pistons (16-58) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on BSDET and BSWI. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -16.5 233.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points in 33 of 74 games this season.

The average total for Detroit's games this season is 229.3 points, 4.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Detroit is 32-42-0 against the spread this year.

The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 29 39.2% 116.7 227.4 112.4 231 227.1 Pistons 33 44.6% 110.7 227.4 118.6 231 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 contests, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall.

In the Pistons' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (17-19-0) than at home (15-23-0) this season.

The Pistons score an average of 110.7 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Detroit is 21-9 against the spread and 14-16 overall.

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 42-32 1-0 37-37 Pistons 32-42 0-1 36-38

Pistons vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Pistons 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 25-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-9 28-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-16 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 25-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-13 30-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-21

