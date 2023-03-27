Marvin Bagley III's Detroit Pistons face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Bagley, in his most recent game (March 24 loss against the Raptors) posted 14 points and nine rebounds.

Let's look at Bagley's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.0 14.5 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 7.5 Assists -- 0.8 1.5 PRA 23.5 19.5 23.5 PR 22.5 18.7 22 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Marvin Bagley III Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Marvin Bagley III has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 6.0% of his team's total makes.

Bagley's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.6 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.4 points per game.

The Bucks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Bucks are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bucks give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2022 23 13 5 0 1 0 0

