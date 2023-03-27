The Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes included, square off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hayes, in his last time out, had six points, seven assists and four steals in a 118-97 loss to the Raptors.

With prop bets in place for Hayes, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.8 11.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.0 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.9 PRA 22.5 18.8 22.3 PR 15.5 12.6 14.4 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.5



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Bucks

Hayes is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks allow 112.4 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Bucks give up 44.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the NBA.

Allowing 23.4 assists per contest, the Bucks are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 22 5 0 1 1 1 1 10/31/2022 17 0 4 3 0 0 0

