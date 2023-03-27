The Detroit Pistons (16-58) are big, 16.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSWI.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSWI

BSDET and BSWI Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 121 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 16.5)

Pistons (+ 16.5) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Bucks have covered more often than the Pistons this season, sporting an ATS record of 40-29-5, as opposed to the 31-42-1 record of the Pistons.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 16.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 16.5 or more (never covered this season).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 47.3% of the time this season (35 out of 74), less often than Detroit's games have (36 out of 74).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 49-11, a better record than the Pistons have put up (14-56) as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

Detroit is the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (110.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.6).

This season the Pistons are fourth-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

The Pistons are 20th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35%).

Detroit takes 37.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.8% of Detroit's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.2% are 2-pointers.

