The Philadelphia Flyers (27-32-12), coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild, host the Detroit Red Wings (31-31-9) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET. The Red Wings fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in their last outing.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Flyers (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 51 games this season, and won 21 (41.2%).

Detroit is 19-27 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 33 of 71 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 190 (30th) Goals 206 (24th) 235 (21st) Goals Allowed 232 (18th) 31 (32nd) Power Play Goals 50 (13th) 53 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (16th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has gone over the total in four of its past 10 outings.

The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 6.0 goals, 1.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Red Wings have the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense (206 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game, 232 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -26.

