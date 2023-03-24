Scotiabank Arena is where the Toronto Raptors (35-38) and Detroit Pistons (16-57) will clash on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Pascal Siakam and Killian Hayes are players to watch for the Raptors and Pistons, respectively.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their most recent game to the Hawks, 129-107, on Tuesday. Marvin Bagley III led the way with 31 points, and also had eight boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marvin Bagley III 31 8 1 3 2 4 Killian Hayes 21 2 6 0 0 2 Jaden Ivey 17 4 5 0 0 2

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey is putting up 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he produces 9.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is putting up a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 8.7 points and 1.1 assists, making 63.4% of his shots from the floor.

Bagley is posting 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

Cory Joseph gives the Pistons 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Wiseman 14 9.4 0.7 0.3 1.3 0.2 Cory Joseph 13.8 2.6 4 0.9 0.2 2.2 Killian Hayes 9.7 2.3 6.5 1.2 0.3 0.3 Jaden Ivey 10.7 2.7 4.9 0.2 0.2 1.2 Rodney McGruder 10.7 4.2 1.2 0.9 0.1 2.4

