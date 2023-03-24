Pistons vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - March 24
The Detroit Pistons (16-57) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report as they ready for a Friday, March 24 game against the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at Scotiabank Arena, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.
The Pistons are coming off of a 129-107 loss to the Hawks in their most recent outing on Tuesday. The Pistons got a team-leading 31 points from Marvin Bagley III in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Cory Joseph
|PG
|Out
|Illness
|6.4
|1.6
|3.4
|Rodney McGruder
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|5.7
|2.3
|0.9
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Hamstring), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Scottie Barnes: Questionable (Wrist), Joe Wieskamp: Questionable (Hamstring)
Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: BSDET and SportsNet
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons average only 1.4 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Raptors allow (112.2).
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 14-16.
- While the Pistons are putting up 110.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 105 points per contest.
- Detroit connects on 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.
- The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 108 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 115.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-14.5
|223.5
