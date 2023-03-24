The Detroit Pistons (16-57) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and SportsNet.

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: BSDET and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -12.5 -

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Pistons games have gone over the point total in 36 out of 73 opportunities (49.3%).
  • So far this year, Detroit has compiled a 32-41-0 record against the spread.
  • The Pistons have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (20.3%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
  • Detroit has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 0 0% 112.9 223.7 112.2 230.8 224.0
Pistons 0 0% 110.8 223.7 118.6 230.8 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • In its past 10 games, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Detroit is 15-23-0 at home against the spread (.395 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-18-0 ATS (.486).
  • The Pistons put up an average of 110.8 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 112.2 the Raptors allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 21-9 against the spread and 14-16 overall.

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 37-36 1-0 41-32
Pistons 32-41 2-8 36-37

Pistons vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Pistons
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 110.8
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
15-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-9
15-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
25-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-5
25-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-12

