At Scotiabank Arena on Friday, March 24, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-57) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on BSDET and SportsNet.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-14.5) 223.5 -1150 +750 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Raptors (-14.5) 223.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Raptors (-14.5) 224 -1250 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Raptors (-12.5) - -900 +600 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Trends

  • The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.2 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +50 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pistons put up 110.8 points per game (28th in league) while giving up 118.6 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a -568 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.
  • These teams average a combined 223.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 230.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Toronto is 35-37-1 ATS this season.
  • Detroit has put together a 31-40-2 record against the spread this season.

Pistons and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pistons - - -
Raptors +25000 +8000 +130

