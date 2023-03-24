The Detroit Pistons, with Marvin Bagley III, face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 21, Bagley posted 31 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 129-107 loss against the Hawks.

Below, we look at Bagley's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.9 15.2 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 8.4 Assists -- 0.8 1.5 PRA 22.5 19.3 25.1 PR 21.5 18.5 23.6 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Marvin Bagley III Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 5.0% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.1 per contest.

Bagley's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.7 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Raptors are sixth in the league, allowing 112.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors have allowed 42.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

The Raptors concede 26.2 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the NBA.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 28 21 18 0 0 1 0 11/14/2022 29 16 5 0 1 0 1

