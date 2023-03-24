This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 10:00 PM.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels' 68.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • Ole Miss is 17-2 when it scores more than 63.4 points.
  • Louisville has a 15-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The 73.1 points per game the Cardinals average are 16.8 more points than the Rebels give up (56.3).
  • When Louisville puts up more than 56.3 points, it is 21-6.
  • Ole Miss has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
  • This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Rebels give up.
  • The Rebels' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Cardinals have conceded.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/5/2023 Virginia Tech L 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Drake W 83-81 Moody Center
3/20/2023 @ Texas W 73-51 Moody Center
3/24/2023 Ole Miss - Climate Pledge Arena

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 South Carolina L 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Gonzaga W 71-48 Maples Pavilion
3/19/2023 @ Stanford W 54-49 Maples Pavilion
3/24/2023 Louisville - Climate Pledge Arena

