Jalen Duren and his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-100 loss to the Heat (his last game) Duren put up two points.

In this article, we break down Duren's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.7 10.2 Rebounds 7.5 8.7 9 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA -- 18.5 20.7 PR 15.5 17.4 19.2



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Jalen Duren has made 3.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.3% of his team's total makes.

The Pistons rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the sixth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.2 points per contest.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are 25th in the league, conceding 26.2 per game.

Jalen Duren vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/12/2023 21 6 4 1 0 0 0 11/14/2022 19 2 6 0 0 0 0

