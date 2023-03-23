The East Region bracket's No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:30 PM, live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in 14 of 30 games this season.

The average total in Michigan State's games this season is 137.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans' ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 out of the 19 games, or 78.9%, in which it has been favored.

Michigan State has a record of 15-4, a 78.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Michigan State.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Spartans have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans score are only 1.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.9).

Michigan State is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

