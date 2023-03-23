A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) playing as 1.5-point favorites against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS, with the winner moving on to the East Region bracket final. The over/under in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games this season, Michigan State and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 combined points.

Michigan State has an average point total of 137.2 in its matchups this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Spartans have put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

Michigan State has won 15, or 78.9%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Michigan State has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 56.5% chance to win.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Spartans have hit the over five times.

The Spartans put up 70.2 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 68.9 the Wildcats allow.

Michigan State is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

