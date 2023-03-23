The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State is favored by 1.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 6:30 PM on TBS. The point total in the matchup is 137.5.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 14 times.

Michigan State's outings this year have an average total of 137.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans have gone 16-14-0 ATS this season.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 out of the 19 games, or 78.9%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Michigan State.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Spartans have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

The Spartans score 70.2 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 68.9 the Wildcats allow.

Michigan State is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.