A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing with a trip to the East Region bracket final up for grabs on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 14 times.

Michigan State has an average total of 137.2 in its matchups this year, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans' ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.

This season, Michigan State has been favored 19 times and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 56.5% chance to win.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Spartans have gone over the total five times.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans record are only 1.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.9).

When Michigan State totals more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

