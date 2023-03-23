The East Region bracket's No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:30 PM, live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Michigan State -1.5 138.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

  • Michigan State and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 points in 13 of 30 games this season.
  • The average total in Michigan State's games this season is 137.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Spartans' ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.
  • Michigan State has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 15 (78.9%) of those contests.
  • This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from Michigan State, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Michigan State 13 43.3% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5
Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

  • Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Spartans have hit the over five times.
  • The Spartans put up 70.2 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 68.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • When Michigan State scores more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0
Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State
12-2 Home Record 15-1
4-7 Away Record 4-7
7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0
70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75
69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7
5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0
7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

