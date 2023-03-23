Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) are 1.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Michigan State
|-1.5
|137.5
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over 137.5 combined points in 14 of 30 games this season.
- The average total in Michigan State's outings this year is 137.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Spartans have put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.
- Michigan State has entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.
- This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 55.6% chance to win.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 137.5
|% of Games Over 137.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|14
|46.7%
|70.2
|145.7
|67
|135.9
|137.5
|Kansas State
|21
|65.6%
|75.5
|145.7
|68.9
|135.9
|141.1
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Spartans have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- The Spartans put up just 1.3 more points per game (70.2) than the Wildcats allow (68.9).
- When Michigan State scores more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|16-14-0
|10-8
|16-14-0
|Kansas State
|22-10-0
|7-8
|17-15-0
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits
|Michigan State
|Kansas State
|12-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-7
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75
|69
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
