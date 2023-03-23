On Thursday at Madison Square Garden, the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) meet at 6:30 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Spartans' A.J Hoggard and the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

Michigan State won its most recent game versus Marquette, 69-60, on Sunday. Tyson Walker starred with 23 points, plus two rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Kansas State topped Kentucky 75-69. With 27 points, Nowell was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard averages a team-leading 5.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field.

Joey Hauser totals a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 14.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Walker is tops on the Spartans at 14.8 points per contest, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Jaden is posting 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Mady Sissoko posts 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 61% from the field.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell leads the Wildcats in assists (7.8 per game), and posts 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also delivers 2.4 steals (10th in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keyontae Johnson is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.5 points per game) and rebounder (7), and contributes 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is putting up 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the field.

The Wildcats receive 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Desi Sills.

The Wildcats receive 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Cam Carter.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)