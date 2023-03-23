Top Players to Watch: Michigan State vs. Kansas State - Sweet 16
On Thursday at Madison Square Garden, the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) collide at 6:30 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Spartans' A.J Hoggard and the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV
Michigan State's Last Game
In its previous game, Michigan State topped Marquette on Sunday, 69-60. Tyson Walker scored a team-high 23 points (and added two assists and two rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyson Walker
|23
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Joey Hauser
|14
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A.J Hoggard
|13
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
Kansas State's Last Game
In its most recent game, Kansas State topped Kentucky on Sunday, 75-69. Nowell scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in nine assists and two boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|27
|2
|9
|3
|0
|3
|Keyontae Johnson
|13
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|12
|6
|0
|2
|4
|0
Michigan State Players to Watch
Hoggard leads his team in assists per game (5.9), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Joey Hauser paces the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.
Walker puts up a team-leading 14.8 points per game. He is also posting 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Jaden puts up 9.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Mady Sissoko averages 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 61% from the floor.
Kansas State Players to Watch
Nowell leads the Wildcats in assists (7.8 per game), and produces 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also puts up 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.1 blocked shots.
Keyontae Johnson is No. 1 on the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7), and averages 2.2 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin gives the Wildcats 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Desi Sills gets the Wildcats 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Cam Carter gives the Wildcats 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joey Hauser
|17.2
|6.4
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|3.3
|A.J Hoggard
|12.4
|3.9
|6.4
|0.8
|0.1
|0.7
|Tyson Walker
|17.1
|2.4
|3.3
|1
|0.1
|1.6
|Jaden
|10.6
|4.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.2
|1.7
|Malik Hall
|8.1
|3.7
|1.1
|0.9
|0.3
|0.8
Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|17.8
|3.8
|7.9
|2.8
|0
|2.6
|Keyontae Johnson
|16.5
|5.4
|2.6
|0.9
|0.1
|1.6
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|10.6
|6.1
|0.9
|1.1
|0.9
|0.6
|Desi Sills
|8.4
|3.6
|2.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|Cam Carter
|5.7
|2.9
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.7
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.