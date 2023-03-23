When the Michigan State Spartans and Kansas State Wildcats play in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State's Last Game

In its previous game, Michigan State beat Marquette on Sunday, 69-60. Tyson Walker scored a team-high 23 points (and added two assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State was victorious in its previous game versus Kentucky, 75-69, on Sunday. Nowell was its leading scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard leads the Spartans at 5.9 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points.

Joey Hauser leads the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.

Walker is tops on the Spartans with 14.8 points per contest and 2.8 assists, while also posting 2.5 rebounds.

Jaden posts 9.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mady Sissoko is averaging 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is posting a team-best 7.8 assists per game. And he is producing 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Keyontae Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7), and produces 2.2 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wildcats get 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Desi Sills is putting up 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.

Cam Carter is posting 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 37.1% of his shots from the field.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)