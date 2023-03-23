When the Michigan State Spartans and Kansas State Wildcats square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

In its previous game, Michigan State beat Marquette on Sunday, 69-60. Its high scorer was Tyson Walker with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State won its previous game versus Kentucky, 75-69, on Sunday. Nowell was its high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard paces the Spartans at 5.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points.

Joey Hauser is tops on the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.

Walker is tops on his team in points per game (14.8), and also posts 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden is averaging 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Mady Sissoko is averaging 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is No. 1 on the Wildcats in assists (7.8 per game), and puts up 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keyontae Johnson is posting team highs in points (17.5 per game) and rebounds (7). And he is contributing 2.2 assists, making 51.4% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

The Wildcats receive 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Desi Sills.

Cam Carter gives the Wildcats 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)