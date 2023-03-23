When the Michigan State Spartans and Kansas State Wildcats square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Michigan State topped Marquette 69-60. With 23 points, Tyson Walker was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kansas State defeated Kentucky on Sunday, 75-69. Nowell scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in nine assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard paces the Spartans at 5.9 assists per game, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points.

Joey Hauser is tops on the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.

Walker paces his team in points per contest (14.8), and also posts 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden is averaging 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Mady Sissoko posts 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 61% from the floor.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is posting a team-leading 7.8 assists per game. And he is contributing 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Keyontae Johnson is posting team highs in points (17.5 per game) and rebounds (7). And he is producing 2.2 assists, making 51.4% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Wildcats receive 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Desi Sills is putting up 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.

Cam Carter is putting up 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 37.1% of his shots from the field.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

