Thursday's Sweet 16 game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Kansas State Wildcats at Madison Square Garden at 6:30 PM ET features the Spartans' A.J Hoggard and the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State's Last Game

Michigan State was victorious in its most recent game against Marquette, 69-60, on Sunday. Tyson Walker starred with 23 points, and also had two rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Kansas State beat Kentucky 75-69. With 27 points, Nowell was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard paces his squad in assists per game (5.9), and also puts up 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joey Hauser leads the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.

Walker puts up a team-best 14.8 points per game. He is also putting up 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden posts 9.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mady Sissoko is averaging 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is the Wildcats' top assist man (7.8 per game), and he delivers 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. His assist average ranks him second in college basketball.

Keyontae Johnson is No. 1 on the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7), and averages 2.2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is posting 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the field.

The Wildcats get 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Desi Sills.

Cam Carter gives the Wildcats 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)