Thursday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) against the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at Madison Square Garden should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Michigan State. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: TBS

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Line: Michigan State -1.5

Point Total: 137.5

Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -120, Kansas State +100

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has gone 16-14-0 against the spread, while Kansas State's ATS record this season is 22-10-0. A total of 16 out of the Spartans' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per contest (82nd in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Michigan State ranks 148th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Michigan State connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Spartans rank 130th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State forces 9.7 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (34th in college basketball play).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per outing (141st in college basketball). They have a +225 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Kansas State ranks 172nd in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Kansas State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Kansas State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 13.5 per game (319th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

