Thursday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) going head to head against the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-69 victory for Michigan State, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Michigan State. The two sides are expected to go over the 137.5 over/under.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -125, Kansas State +105

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has a 16-14-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Kansas State, who is 22-10-0 ATS. A total of 16 out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and 17 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per outing (82nd in college basketball).

Michigan State ranks 149th in the country at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Michigan State hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (200th in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (eighth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 31.9% from deep.

The Spartans rank 128th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 164th in college basketball, allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (35th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.7 (341st in college basketball).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game, with a +225 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) and give up 68.9 per outing (141st in college basketball).

Kansas State ranks 172nd in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Kansas State knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.7%.

Kansas State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 13.5 per game (319th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

