Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) hitting the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 6:30 PM, with the winner moving on to the East Regional final.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-1)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have gone over the point total.
- Kansas State has put together a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this season.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2800
- Michigan State is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the 68th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +2800.
- Michigan State has a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
