The No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State has put together a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this year.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Bookmakers rate Michigan State much higher (16th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).

The Spartans were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +3000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.

Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the 43rd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +3500.

The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.