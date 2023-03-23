Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 6:30 PM.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-135
|+115
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have hit the over.
- Kansas State has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this year.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Michigan State is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
- The Spartans were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
