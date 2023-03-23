A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 6:30 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-2) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-2) 137.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have hit the over.
  • Kansas State has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this year.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Michigan State is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
  • The Spartans were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.