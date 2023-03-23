A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State has won 22 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

So far this year, 18 out of the Wildcats' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Oddsmakers rate Michigan State much higher (16th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).

The Spartans' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

