Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-1)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-1)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Kansas State has compiled a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Wildcats' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have experienced the 69th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +3500, Kansas State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
