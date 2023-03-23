The No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-1) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-1) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Kansas State has compiled a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • So far this season, 18 out of the Wildcats' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have experienced the 69th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +3500, Kansas State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

