A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State has compiled a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this year, 18 out of the Wildcats' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Bookmakers rate Michigan State much higher (16th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).

The Spartans were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +3000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +3500, Kansas State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.