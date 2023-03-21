Rodney McGruder and the Detroit Pistons match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last time out, a 112-100 loss to the Heat, McGruder tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine McGruder's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rodney McGruder Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 5.7 10.8 Rebounds 4.5 2.3 4.2 Assists -- 0.9 1.4 PRA 18.5 8.9 16.4 PR 17.5 8 15 3PM 2.5 1.3 2.4



Rodney McGruder Insights vs. the Hawks

McGruder has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 1.9 per game, which account for 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.0 threes per game, or 4.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McGruder's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.7 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 117.6 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Hawks have given up 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have given up 25.9 per game, 19th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Rodney McGruder vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

