The St. Louis Blues will host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 21, with the Red Wings having dropped six consecutive road games.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET to see the Blues and the Red Wings meet.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 226 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the league.

The Red Wings have 201 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 22 goals during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 68 26 40 66 39 50 54.2% David Perron 69 16 26 42 29 32 18.2% Andrew Copp 69 8 31 39 36 20 49% Dominik Kubalik 68 18 21 39 16 11 50% Lucas Raymond 61 16 22 38 24 29 29.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues rank 26th in goals against, conceding 251 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Blues rank 20th in the NHL with 215 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players