The Detroit Pistons (16-56) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report ahead of a Tuesday, March 21 game against the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) at State Farm Arena, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pistons dropped their last game 112-100 against the Heat on Sunday. James Wiseman put up 22 points, 13 rebounds and zero assists for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8 1.4 R.J. Hampton PG Questionable Back 6.1 1.8 1.3 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6 Isaiah Livers PF Questionable Hip 6.3 2.5 0.7 Jalen Duren C Out Cervical 8.7 8.7 1.1

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Dejounte Murray: Out (Illness), Jalen Johnson: Out (Hamstring)

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSDETX

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons' 110.9 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hawks allow.

Detroit is 10-7 when it scores more than 117.6 points.

In their last 10 games, the Pistons are averaging 105.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 110.9.

Detroit knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

The Pistons put up 108 points per 100 possessions (28th in league), while allowing 115.7 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -13.5 236.5

