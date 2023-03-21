Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - March 21
The Detroit Pistons (16-56) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report ahead of a Tuesday, March 21 game against the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) at State Farm Arena, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.
The Pistons dropped their last game 112-100 against the Heat on Sunday. James Wiseman put up 22 points, 13 rebounds and zero assists for the Pistons.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8
|1.4
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|6.1
|1.8
|1.3
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Questionable
|Hip
|6.3
|2.5
|0.7
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Out
|Cervical
|8.7
|8.7
|1.1
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Dejounte Murray: Out (Illness), Jalen Johnson: Out (Hamstring)
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSDETX
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons' 110.9 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hawks allow.
- Detroit is 10-7 when it scores more than 117.6 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Pistons are averaging 105.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 110.9.
- Detroit knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (20th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.
- The Pistons put up 108 points per 100 possessions (28th in league), while allowing 115.7 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).
Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-13.5
|236.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.