Pistons vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-56) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDETX. The point total for the matchup is set at 237.5.
Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSDETX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-13.5
|237.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 21 games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.
- Detroit has had an average of 229.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Detroit's ATS record is 32-40-0 this year.
- The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +675 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 12.9% chance of pulling out a win.
Pistons vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|29
|40.8%
|117.4
|228.3
|117.6
|236.1
|232.7
|Pistons
|21
|29.2%
|110.9
|228.3
|118.5
|236.1
|227.6
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- The Pistons have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.
- Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (17-17-0) than at home (15-23-0) this season.
- The Pistons' 110.9 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.6 points, Detroit is 14-3 against the spread and 10-7 overall.
Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|31-40
|0-0
|40-31
|Pistons
|32-40
|1-5
|36-36
Pistons vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Hawks
|Pistons
|117.4
|110.9
|5
|28
|18-12
|14-3
|21-9
|10-7
|117.6
|118.5
|24
|29
|18-4
|19-18
|18-4
|10-27
