Marvin Bagley III's Detroit Pistons face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Bagley produced 14 points and four assists in a 112-100 loss versus the Heat.

In this article we will look at Bagley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 11.4 12.5 Rebounds 8.5 6.6 7.8 Assists -- 0.8 1.4 PRA 25.5 18.8 21.7 PR 24.5 18 20.3 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Marvin Bagley III Insights vs. the Hawks

Bagley has taken 8.8 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 4.7% and 5.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bagley's Pistons average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have allowed 117.6 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are 19th in the league, giving up 25.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 11.9 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 20 4 6 0 0 1 0

