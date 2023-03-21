James Wiseman could make a big impact for the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

In his most recent action, a 112-100 loss to the Heat, Wiseman tallied 22 points and 13 rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Wiseman's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.7 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 5.8 9.8 Assists -- 0.7 0.9 PRA 26.5 16.2 24.8 PR 25.5 15.5 23.9 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.2



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Hawks

Wiseman's Pistons average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 117.6 points per game.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 25.9 assists per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

