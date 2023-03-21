Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-56) visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) after losing eight straight road games. The Hawks are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDETX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 122 - Pistons 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 13.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Pistons have put together a 31-40-1 ATS record this season compared to the 30-39-2 mark from the Hawks.
- Atlanta's games have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (39 out of 71), which is more often than Detroit's games have (36 out of 72).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 24-17, a better record than the Pistons have recorded (14-54) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pistons Performance Insights
- Detroit is the third-worst team in the league in points scored (110.9 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (118.5).
- The Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in assists (23 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Pistons are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- In 2022-23, Detroit has attempted 62.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.2% of Detroit's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 28.8% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.