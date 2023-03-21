The Detroit Pistons (16-56) visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) after losing eight straight road games. The Hawks are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDETX

BSSE and BSDETX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 122 - Pistons 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 13.5)

Pistons (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Pistons have put together a 31-40-1 ATS record this season compared to the 30-39-2 mark from the Hawks.

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 54.9% of the time this season (39 out of 71), which is more often than Detroit's games have (36 out of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 24-17, a better record than the Pistons have recorded (14-54) as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

Detroit is the third-worst team in the league in points scored (110.9 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (118.5).

The Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in assists (23 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Pistons are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

In 2022-23, Detroit has attempted 62.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.2% of Detroit's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 28.8% have been 3-pointers.

