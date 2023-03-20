Monday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and the Toledo Rockets (29-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lady Volunteers claimed a 95-50 victory against Saint Louis.

Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers secured their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets' best win this season came against the Iowa State Cyclones, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 17). The Rockets brought home the 80-73 win at a neutral site on March 18.

The Rockets have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Toledo has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 66th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Toledo is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

80-73 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 18

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

73-58 over Bowling Green (No. 69) on March 11

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 69) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 71) on February 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Lady Volunteers have a +374 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.0 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are giving up 66.3 per contest to rank 230th in college basketball.

Tennessee is tallying 76.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its season average (77.0).

In home games, the Lady Volunteers are scoring 2.2 more points per game (78.6) than they are when playing on the road (76.4).

In home games, Tennessee is allowing 8.9 fewer points per game (62.5) than when playing on the road (71.4).

In their last 10 games, the Lady Volunteers have been scoring 79.1 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 77.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Toledo Performance Insights