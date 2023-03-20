How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Florida Panthers will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who lost their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL to watch as the Panthers and the Red Wings hit the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/6/2023
|Red Wings
|Panthers
|3-2 FLA
|12/8/2022
|Panthers
|Red Wings
|5-1 FLA
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 221 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 199 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|67
|25
|40
|65
|38
|50
|54.4%
|David Perron
|68
|16
|25
|41
|29
|32
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|67
|18
|21
|39
|16
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|68
|8
|30
|38
|36
|20
|48.9%
|Lucas Raymond
|60
|16
|21
|37
|23
|29
|31.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 232 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.
- The Panthers' 240 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|66
|32
|60
|92
|55
|31
|46.2%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|68
|34
|27
|61
|48
|30
|45.7%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|55
|18
|42
|60
|32
|47
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|67
|12
|46
|58
|38
|27
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|69
|26
|25
|51
|32
|32
|47%
