Bam Adebayo and Killian Hayes are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (38-34) and the Detroit Pistons (16-55) play at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons lost to the Nuggets on Thursday, 119-100. Their high scorer was Rodney McGruder with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rodney McGruder 20 8 3 3 1 6 Jalen Duren 15 13 4 3 0 0 Jaden Ivey 14 2 6 0 0 2

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey is putting up 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.1 per game), and he averages 9.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Jalen Duren leads the Pistons in rebounding (8.9 per game), and posts 8.8 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Pistons get 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Cory Joseph.

The Pistons get 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from James Wiseman.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Wiseman 14.2 9.2 0.9 0.3 1.3 0.2 Killian Hayes 8.6 2.3 6.5 1.7 0.5 0.1 Cory Joseph 11.7 2.7 4.0 1.0 0.2 1.8 Jaden Ivey 9.7 2.3 4.1 0.3 0.2 1.0 Marvin Bagley III 8.6 5.5 1.0 0.1 0.6 0.1

