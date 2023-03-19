How to Watch the Pistons vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (38-34) play the Detroit Pistons (16-55) on March 19, 2023.
Pistons vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.
- Detroit has put together an 11-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.0% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.
- The Pistons average only 1.4 more points per game (111.1) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.7).
- Detroit is 16-25 when it scores more than 109.7 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pistons are better offensively, putting up 112.8 points per game, compared to 109.1 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 118.4 points per game at home, and 118.8 away.
- At home the Pistons are collecting 24.4 assists per game, 3.0 more than away (21.4).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Achilles
|Hamidou Diallo
|Out
|Ankle
|Alec Burks
|Out
|Foot
|Marvin Bagley III
|Out
|Ankle
|Isaiah Stewart
|Out
|Shoulder
|Cade Cunningham
|Out For Season
|Shin
|Isaiah Livers
|Questionable
|Hip
